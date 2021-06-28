Double Click 728 x 90
This Is How You Can Get Rid Of Bloating With Natural Remedies

28th Jun, 2021. 02:17 pm
Bloating main causes and prevention

Bloating is when your belly feels swollen after eating. It is usually caused by excess gas production or disturbances in the movement of the muscles of the digestive system.

The development can often cause pain, discomfort and a “stuffed” feeling. Bloating also makes your stomach look bulged. The growing stomach can make your clothes fit tighter.

Symptoms of Bloating

Common symptoms of bloating include stomach pain, discomfort, and gas. You may also burp or belch frequently or have an abdominal disturbance.

Severe bloating may occur along with other serious symptoms, such as:

  1. Blood in your stool
  2. Noticeable weight loss
  3. Vaginal bleeding (between your periods, or if you are postmenopausal)
  4. Nausea
  5. Vomiting
  6. Diarrhoea
  7. Heartburn that is getting worse
  8. Fever (due to an infection)

What causes bloating?

Bloating happens when the GI tract becomes filled with air or gas. This can be caused by something as simple as the food you eat. Some foods produce more gas than others. Other simple reasons for bloating include:

  1. Swallowing air (this can happen when you chew gum, smoke, or eat too fast)
  2. Constipation
  3. Overeating
  4. Reflux (GERD)
  5. Weight gain
  6. Menstruation

Other causes could include medical conditions, such as:

  1. Infection
  2. Inflammation
  3. Irritable bowel syndrome
  4. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)
  5. Liver disease
  6. Blockage in your bowel or bladder
  7. Cancer
  8. Mental health factors, such as anxiety or depression

However, many home remedies can help manage the pain and discomfort of bloating. The following quick tips may help people to prevent this issue.

1. Go for a walk

Physical activity can get the bowels moving more regularly, which can help to release excess gas and stool. Getting the bowels to move is especially important if a person is feeling constipated, a walk can provide fast relief.

2. Try yoga poses

Certain yoga poses can position the muscles in the abdomen in a way that encourages the release of excess gas from the GI tract. This can reduce bloating.

3. Use peppermint capsules

Peppermint oil capsules may also be helpful for indigestion and related gas. Peppermint works by relaxing the intestinal muscles, which allows gas and stool to move along more effectively. People should always follow the instructions on the packet.

4. Try abdominal massage

Massaging the abdomen can help to get the bowels moving. A massage that follows the path of the large intestine is especially helpful. People can follow the steps below to do this:

  • Placing the hands just above the right hip bone.
  • Rubbing in a circular motion with light pressure up toward the right side of the ribcage.
  • Rubbing straight across the upper belly area toward the left rib cage.
  • Moving slowly down toward the left hip bone.
  • Repeating as necessary.

5. Take a warm bath, soaking, and relaxing

The heat of the bath can provide relief for a sore abdomen. Relaxation can reduce stress levels, which may allow the GI tract to function more effectively and help reduce bloating.

