This Sweet-Sour Falsa (Grewia Asiatica) Is A Multi-Tasking Snack

Nature has blessed us with all the bounties including fruits and vegetables to meet our daily nutritional needs as well as to protect our health and energy during the fluctuations of the seasons.

Fruits are said to be a treasure trove of nutrition and Allah Almighty has given us fruits according to each season which we consume to maintain our health and fitness.

Dehydration is a major problem in summer and there are many fruits in this season to remove them and protect them from the effects of extreme heat. These fruits not only make up for the lack of water in the body but also meet our nutritional needs. Learn the benefits of these fruits and the importance of using them in summer.

As it is a falsa (GREWIA ASIATICA) season, is a small tangy and sweet flavoured dark purple fruit and in Pakistan, it is considered to be an exotic fruit and is either eaten raw with salt or is drunk as juice.

Not only the fruit is very tasty and beneficial but also the other parts of the tree have their own advantages.

What’s best is that falsa are actually a really nutritious snack. Here’s why you should obsess over falsa this summer.

1. Helps You To Stay Cancer Free

The fruit is full of antioxidants and is used to reduce cancer risk. This makes it a great antidote for all the potentially harmful foods we consume.

2. These Berries Will Keep You Look Young

This chemical helps protect collagen and restores youthful skin. It’s also known for purifying the blood which means falsa helps in clearing out your skin.

3. It Strengthens The Heart

Falsa is said to relieve inflammation, which makes them a good heart tonic. Add a pinch of rock salt and black pepper to falsa juice and mix well. You can also add sugar for taste.

4. Treats Infertility Issues

The falsa seeds are used to treat gonorrhoea and fertility problems. Infertility may result from an issue with either you or your partner or a combination of factors that prevent pregnancy. But there is nothing to worry about now.

5. Aids In Relieving Digestive Problems

Falsa juice aids in relieving digestive problems like excess acidity and indigestion. The infusion of the bark is also used to treat diarrhoea.