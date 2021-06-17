Double Click 728 x 90
Top 5 foods you can eat on daily basis to boost metabolism

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 04:27 pm
metabolism increase by these foods

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories and sheds extra weight. It lessens the risk of obesity and other health-related issues that might be caused due to being overweight.

Metabolism is when the body burns fuel and energy and it determines our body’s level of energy, appetite and body fat. If you have a slower metabolic rate then your body may remain bulky as it won’t shed the extra fat.

Getting rid of stubborn fat and heavyweight is usually quite challenging. Weight loss is one of the top searches on Google or others as many want to remain fit and have and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Below are a few foods that will amp up your metabolism and indirectly help in weight loss.

1. Eggs

Protein-rich foods like eggs, lean meat and dairy products keep your metabolism high. They are perfect for burning calories and speeding up your metabolism rate as the body needs more energy to digest than it does for carbohydrates.

2. Coffee

Daily intake of coffee, not more than 2-3 cups can improve your metabolic rate up by 11 per cent at least. People who consume coffee in a sufficient amount are expected to burn more calories in a day than others.

3.Green tea

Green tea enables your body to use stored fat more effectively. It boosts your metabolic rate up by 4 to 10 per cent easily. It has no striking side effects and can be consumed daily, about 2 cups every day.

4. Ginger

Adding ginger to your tea or meals is an ideal choice as it is linked to increasing your body temperature and your metabolic rate. Ginger also has anti-inflammatory characteristics that are helpful in keeping your overall health in check.

5. Chilli Peppers

Spices are associated with an increase in metabolism rate. Spices that contain fresh and dried chilli peppers are great to boost your metabolism. Add spices to your meals and you will probably be burning more calories.

