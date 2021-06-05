Double Click 728 x 90
Try these right foods to eat before bedtime for a sound sleep

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 03:30 pm
Best foods to promote sound sleep at night

We usually find it quite irritating and stressful when our sleep is not proper and is spent just tossing and turning.

Sleep is something we cannot afford to lose and any person needs an adequate amount of sleep which is between 6-8 hours at least.

A healthier daily routine adds to healthier physical and mental health resulting due to sufficient sleeping hours.

So, here are the five best foods to include in your diet before bedtime.

1. Almonds

Almonds include a high dose of melatonin that helps in regulating sleep and your waking cycle. This dry fruit is a superfood that is extremely healthy and it can be served as a healthy snack as well.

2. Warm milk

Warm milk is very common as a remedy to get sound sleep at night. You can have a glass of warm milk and during winters you can mix it with turmeric powder for better digestive results and increased immunity in the body. Milk contains sleep-promoting compounds that help improve your sleeping pattern.

3. Chamomile Tea

Another remedy for a better sleeping pattern at night is the classic chamomile tea. It is quite an effective solution to treat insomnia. The herb contains a flavonoid compound that is known to have sleep-inducing properties.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts contain a few compounds that help develop better sleep at night. It includes melatonin, serotonin and magnesium. Walnuts can also be eaten as a healthy snack before bedtime.

5. Bananas

Bananas are packed with potassium and magnesium that are known for relaxing muscles. They also contain the amino acid L-tryptophan, which gets converted to 5-HTP in the brain. The 5-HTP is a relaxing neurotransmitter.

