Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Why are unvaccinated people still at risk of contracting COVID-19?

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 05:37 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Why are unvaccinated people still at risk of contracting COVID-19?

Despite decreasing COVID-19 instances in the United States, experts are concerned about the risks unvaccinated people are taking.

The delta variant, which is more contagious and potentially harmful than other strains, adds to the worries.

Coronavirus isn’t circulating as much as it was early in the outbreak, because more individuals are getting vaccinated.

Parts of the world are on edge as a result of the coronavirus, while others are on the point of declaring victory against COVID-19 and reopening businesses.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stated this week that the most populous state in the United States is now open for business, lifting most physical barriers and mask regulations.

“California is open again,” Newsom stated.

Risks for the unvaccinated

According to the Washington Post, cases of COVID-19 are increasing in areas where vaccination rates are low and decreasing in areas where more people are getting their doses.

Experts are also keeping an eye on the development of virus variants, such as the delta variant, which has been shown to be more contagious and cause more severe symptoms. That variant originated in India, where a wave of illnesses swept through the country last month.

While countries like Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States can claim that more than half of their people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, India’s figure remains below 20%.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on his blog on June 17 that the delta variant has spread to at least 62 countries, including the United States.

“The good news is that people who are fully vaccinated… are likely well-protected against the variants identified so far, including the delta variant — particularly when it comes to severe illness,” Frieden said.

“However, people who are only partially vaccinated are only partially protected.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

What to do this summer to remain safe around water at the pool or beach
1 hour ago
What to do this summer to remain safe around water at the pool or beach

Staying safe near water is critical, whether you're diving into a pool...
Five reasons to embrace this underrated veggie "Okra"
2 hours ago
Five reasons to embrace this underrated veggie “Okra”

Sheri Castle, author of "The New Southern Garden Cookbook" stated, If people...
5 best foods for hair
3 days ago
5 Best foods to eat regularly to boost hair growth for long and healthy hair

Hair growth depends a lot on the food you eat. Your diet...
How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips to follow
3 days ago
How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips

Hair loss is more common than people realize. However, depending on the...
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients
3 days ago
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients

A review of data from over 30,000 American adults revealed that skipping...
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired
4 days ago
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired all The Time

Have you forgotten what it’s like to feel active and agile? Do...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 6 Points Table 2021
6 mins ago
Latest PSL Points table 2021 updated, June 2021

Latest PSL Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021)...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1
12 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1

Karachi King will face Peshawar Zalmi today at night in the eliminator...
PSX
18 mins ago
Stocks remain bearish over fears of increase in energy prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in a narrow range on...
Engin Altan Ertugrul Bey
25 mins ago
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his upcoming drama ‘Barbaroslar’

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is famous for his nominal role...