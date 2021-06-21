Why are unvaccinated people still at risk of contracting COVID-19?

Despite decreasing COVID-19 instances in the United States, experts are concerned about the risks unvaccinated people are taking.

The delta variant, which is more contagious and potentially harmful than other strains, adds to the worries.

Coronavirus isn’t circulating as much as it was early in the outbreak, because more individuals are getting vaccinated.

Parts of the world are on edge as a result of the coronavirus, while others are on the point of declaring victory against COVID-19 and reopening businesses.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stated this week that the most populous state in the United States is now open for business, lifting most physical barriers and mask regulations.

“California is open again,” Newsom stated.

Risks for the unvaccinated

According to the Washington Post, cases of COVID-19 are increasing in areas where vaccination rates are low and decreasing in areas where more people are getting their doses.

Experts are also keeping an eye on the development of virus variants, such as the delta variant, which has been shown to be more contagious and cause more severe symptoms. That variant originated in India, where a wave of illnesses swept through the country last month.

While countries like Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States can claim that more than half of their people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, India’s figure remains below 20%.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on his blog on June 17 that the delta variant has spread to at least 62 countries, including the United States.

“The good news is that people who are fully vaccinated… are likely well-protected against the variants identified so far, including the delta variant — particularly when it comes to severe illness,” Frieden said.

“However, people who are only partially vaccinated are only partially protected.”