5 Foods That Could Cause Hair Loss according to experts

Healthy, strong, and lustrous hair is desirable for both men and women. Beautiful hair is not just about using expensive hair-care products. Just like skin, healthy hair is also an indicator of a well-nourished body. The food choices you make can either damage or do wonders for your hair.

While people generally attribute hair problems to stress and genetics, another surprising factor though is a person’s diet. It’s certainly fair to say that a poor diet can make hair condition worse, or can speed up hair loss. Let’s have a look at foods that you must avoid for the sake of your hair.

Here are the 5 foods that can cause hair loss and you must avoid for hair growth:

1. Sugar

Yes, the sneaky menace is just as bad for your hair as it is for your overall health. Studies have shown that insulin resistance, which leads to diabetes and obesity, can also make you lose hair or even lead to balding in both men and women. And the number one factor behind insulin resistance is a diet high in sugar, starches, and refined carbohydrates.

2. High-Glycemic Index Foods

High glycemic index foods are the ones that cause an insulin spike. Foods like refined flour, bread, and sugar (yes, again!) are all high GI foods. These foods can create hormonal imbalances and cause a spike in insulin and androgens which bind to hair follicles and lead to hair fall.

3. Alcohol

Hair is mainly made of the protein, called keratin. Keratin is a protein that gives structure to your hair. Alcohol has a negative impact on protein synthesis and can lead to hair getting weaker and without any luster. Also, heavy alcohol consumption can create nutritional imbalances and can cause follicle death.

4. Diet Soda

Diet sodas contain an artificial sweetener called aspartame, which researchers have found can damage hair follicles. If you are experiencing hair loss lately then it’s best you avoid diet sodas completely.

5. Junk Food

Junk foods are often laden with saturated and monounsaturated fats which not just make you obese and give rise to cardiovascular diseases, but can also make you lose hair. A diet rich in SFA’s and MUFA’s can elevate levels of testosterone which potentially increases the levels of DHT hormone as well. DHT is an androgen that is related to alopecia. Also, oily foods can make your scalp greasy and may lead to clogging of pores and miniaturization of hair follicles.