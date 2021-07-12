Double Click 728 x 90
Easy to Make Mouthwatering Veggie Muffins Recipe

Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 10:34 am
Want to make a mouthwatering veggie recipe that is yummy yet nutritious? Must try this veggie muffin recipe that is simply easy to make and will be loved by people of all ages. If you have kids who are fussy when it comes to eating veggies, then you can give them these vegetable muffins and they will happily eat them. Pair the muffins with ketchup, mayonnaise, mint chutney or any other dip of your choice and enjoy. Do try this recipe and let us know how it turned out to be.

Ingredients of Veggie Muffins

  • 1 large carrot
  • 1/2 cup onion
  • 1/4 cup corn
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 3/4 cup whole meal flour
  • 2 tablespoon yoghurt (curd)
  • powdered black pepper as required
  • 1/4 cup capsicum (green pepper)
  • 1/4 cup peas
  • 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • salt as required

Making of Veggie Muffins

  • Mix the veggies

Firstly preheat the oven for 8 minutes at 180°C. Now grate the carrot and collect it in a bowl. Add chopped capsicum, onion, peas and corn in it. Mix the vegetables well.

                                                            

·        Add other ingredients

Now add the cheese, milk, yoghurt and olive oil to the veggies bowl. Beat the egg separately and add to the mixture.

 

·        Add salt and baking powder

Add baking powder and salt to the flour. Add it to the mixture and fold gently to mix everything together.

 

·        Pour into muffin molds

Grease the muffin tray with olive oil and pour the batter into each mold. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy the veggie muffins with ketchup or any other dip of your choice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

