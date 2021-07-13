Make Your Loved Ones Smile With These Mouthwatering Mango Desserts

The summer season is about to end as monsoon nears in the country, but if you are a foodie, then this season is just way too special for you as it’s the “Mango” season.

Sweet, tangy, juicy, and indulgent, no amount of words can actually define the love for Mango. This seasonal fruit reminds us of our childhood and the simpler times when we used to come back from school and be greeted with a plate of bright yellow mangoes.

When it comes to cooking mangoes, there are a variety of dishes that can be made with this delicious fruit. So, here we have the best dishes that you can make with mangoes at home.

1. Mango Cheesecake

Take 150 grams of biscuits and crush them in a food processor or with the help of a rolling pin. Add ¼ cup of butter to a pan along with 1 tbsp of sugar. Add the crushed biscuits and turn off the heat. Spread this mixture onto a baking tray and flatten it out. Mix 4 tbsp of gelatin with ½ cup of water.

Microwave this for 10 seconds and let it cool. Blitz 2 large mangoes and save ¾ cup of this puree for the mango jelly. Add 500 grams of cream cheese, ⅔ cup of caster sugar and 300 ml of the whipped cream into the food processor and blitz. Pour this mixture into a cake pan and refrigerate for 3-4 hours.

Mix ¾ tsp of gelatin powder with ¼ cup of cold water and leave for 5 minutes. Add 1 tbsp of lemon juice and the remaining mango puree into a bowl along with the gelatin mixture. Whisk well. Pour this over the prepared filling and refrigerate for at least 12 hours. Serve it.

2. Mango Pudding

Take 1-2 large mangoes and peel them. Dice them roughly and blend them to make a puree. To this, add 2 tbsp thick cream and 5-6 scoops of vanilla ice cream. Blend again. Serve this pudding in a bowl and top with some passion fruit.

Does Mango Really Make You Gain Weight?

Gaining weight and extra fat is a problem we all bear and fear. A lot of people avoid eating mangoes as much as they would like. They think that eating mangoes every day could make you put on weight.

According to nutritionists, “Mangoes are fat-free, cholesterol-free and salt-free and are super fruits for summers. They are great nourishers for the body.” However, that does not mean one eats mangoes the whole day in every meal.

In fact, mangoes can help in losing weight, only if they are eaten within a specified calorie limit. Mango is rich in vitamin C and vitamin A, iron, copper and abundant potassium that is great for the body.

However, it is an energy food and provides a sugar rush to your body keeping you energetic and active throughout the day.

A medium-sized mango weighs around 200 gm and provides 150 calories with very few amounts of carbohydrate and protein with negligible fat.