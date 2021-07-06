Make Your Stomach Happy With Some Crispy & Tasty Chicken Nuggets

It’s a very common thought that a person may stay happy if his/her stomach is happy with some crispy and tasty dishes. So, instead of fast foods and snacks from markets, it is good to have a healthy snack made at home.

If you are a meat lover, these air fried crumbed chicken nuggets are the easiest snack you can try your hands in preparing them at home. Invented in the 1950s, chicken nuggets were initially called chicken crispie and have always been a favourite among kids and young adults.

You can use chicken tenderloins or sliced chicken breasts to prepare this mouth-watering dish.

How To Prepare Chicken Nuggets At Home?

1. Marinate the meat slices with a mixture of chilli powder, turmeric powder, curd, pepper and a pinch of salt if you want your dish to have an Indian spicy flavour. Refrigerate them for half an hour.

2. Meanwhile, take a pan with oil and heat some bread crumbs till the mixture becomes crumbly and loose. You can also replace oil with butter if needed.

3. Beat one egg in another bowl and keep it aside.

4. Now simply dip each sliced chicken piece in the egg bowl and then cover it up fully with bread crumbs. The egg mixture helps the crumbs to stick to the meat properly. So, make sure to evenly cover the chicken with the egg mixture.

5. Preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees before laying the chicken slices into the basket of the air fryer. Cook them for 12-13 minutes until you see the golden brown colour and your dish looks crispy.

6. Take it out from the air fryer and serve it hot with tomato sauce or mayonnaise.