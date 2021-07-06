Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Make Your Stomach Happy With Some Crispy & Tasty Chicken Nuggets

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 04:10 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Chicken Nuggets

It’s a very common thought that a person may stay happy if his/her stomach is happy with some crispy and tasty dishes. So, instead of fast foods and snacks from markets, it is good to have a healthy snack made at home.

If you are a meat lover, these air fried crumbed chicken nuggets are the easiest snack you can try your hands in preparing them at home. Invented in the 1950s, chicken nuggets were initially called chicken crispie and have always been a favourite among kids and young adults.

You can use chicken tenderloins or sliced chicken breasts to prepare this mouth-watering dish.

How To Prepare Chicken Nuggets At Home?

1. Marinate the meat slices with a mixture of chilli powder, turmeric powder, curd, pepper and a pinch of salt if you want your dish to have an Indian spicy flavour. Refrigerate them for half an hour.

2. Meanwhile, take a pan with oil and heat some bread crumbs till the mixture becomes crumbly and loose. You can also replace oil with butter if needed.

3. Beat one egg in another bowl and keep it aside.

4. Now simply dip each sliced chicken piece in the egg bowl and then cover it up fully with bread crumbs. The egg mixture helps the crumbs to stick to the meat properly. So, make sure to evenly cover the chicken with the egg mixture.

5. Preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees before laying the chicken slices into the basket of the air fryer. Cook them for 12-13 minutes until you see the golden brown colour and your dish looks crispy.

6. Take it out from the air fryer and serve it hot with tomato sauce or mayonnaise.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Seven methods to get the famous Korean glass skin
23 mins ago
Seven methods to get the famous Korean glass skin

Even if you aren't a skincare enthusiast, we're sure you've heard about...
Pak-Qatar Family Takafu
26 mins ago
Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Dow University sign health services deal

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) has signed an agreement with the...
Berries health benefits
41 mins ago
These myriad health benefits of berries Will Blow Your Mind

Fruits are an essential part of a person’s healthy diet and provide...
Chlorophyll Drops Help You Fight Cancer, Lose Weight, and More
50 mins ago
Chlorophyll Drops Help You Fight Cancer, Lose Weight, and More

Drinking green liquids in the hopes of gaining health advantages, whether wheatgrass...
potentially toxic chemicals known as PFAS are common in cosmetics
2 hours ago
potentially toxic chemicals known as PFAS are common in cosmetics

A wide variety of cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada...
uk lockdown
16 hours ago
No face masks, No distancing, No work from home, England ends Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson end England's lockdown, set out plans on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 yearsKarachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years
7 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years

KARACHI: Javedan Corporation, the developers of Naya Nazimabad, will launch, for the...
Tobey Maguire
13 mins ago
Tobey Maguire is all set to hit the big screen

Tobey Maguire became the heartthrob of many after showing his acting prowess...
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque
21 mins ago
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque

KARACHI: The friendly relations between Pakistan and China led to stability in...
Rupee do
22 mins ago
Rupee sheds 19 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 19 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as...