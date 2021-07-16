Monsoon recipe: Move over regular pakodas and try caramelised BBQ potatoes
If you believe that rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book, we have good news for you! Forget your boring pakodas and fix your monsoon cravings by bonding over barbeque and grilling some caramelized potatoes to go with your chai this recipe.
Chcek out the recipe below:
Ingredients:
1 tsp chilli sauce
1 tsp garlic paste
½ tsp ginger paste
1 tsp worcestershire sauce
½ tsp mustard paste
2 tsp mix herbs
Black pepper to taste
Salt to taste
1 tbsp caramel flavoured syrup
6 nos baby potato, peeled and parboiled
5-6 satay sticks
Method:
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply the mixture on the potatoes and keep aside for 30 mins. Arrange on the satay stick and grill with butter and serve hot.
Read More
Monsoon Spiced Vegetable Pakoras (crispy batter dumplings)
Warm monsoon rains with their sultry aftermath were always a reason to...
Monsoon recipe: Move over regular pakodas and try caramelised BBQ potatoes
If you believe that rainy days should be spent at home with...
PMA’s guidelines for this monsoon season
Monsoon rains in Pakistan not only cause power outages and destruction to...
Indonesia emerges as Asia’s new Covid-19 epicenter
Indonesia has reported 54,517 new cases of Covid-19, state authorities, a single-day...
A batch of 1.5 million Sinovac vaccine will reach Pakistan today
A shipment of 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China will...