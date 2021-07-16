Monsoon recipe: Move over regular pakodas and try caramelised BBQ potatoes

If you believe that rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book, we have good news for you! Forget your boring pakodas and fix your monsoon cravings by bonding over barbeque and grilling some caramelized potatoes to go with your chai this recipe.

Chcek out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

1 tsp chilli sauce

1 tsp garlic paste

½ tsp ginger paste

1 tsp worcestershire sauce

½ tsp mustard paste

2 tsp mix herbs

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

1 tbsp caramel flavoured syrup

6 nos baby potato, peeled and parboiled

5-6 satay sticks

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply the mixture on the potatoes and keep aside for 30 mins. Arrange on the satay stick and grill with butter and serve hot.