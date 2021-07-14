Mouth-Watering Recipe of Baked Tandoori Aloo Tikka

Baked Aloo tikka is a heavenly veggie-lover recipe that can be an ideal alternative to chicken tikka. Pair it up with garlic naan, butter naan, or some other bread of your own choice. Present with mint chutney and onion rings.
Ingredients
- Boiled baby potatoes 250 Gram
- Hung Curd 1/2 cup
- Cream 3 tbsp.
- Gram flour 1 tbsp.
- Ginger Garlic Paste 2 tsp.
- Carom Seeds 1/2 tsp.
- Kashmiri Mirch 2 tsp.
- Garam Masala 1/2 tsp.
- Chat Masala 1 tsp.
- Turmeric Powder 1/2 tsp.
- Oil 3 tbsp.
- salt As per taste
Making of Tandoori Aloo tikka
- Rinse the baby potatoes well and then half boil them.
- Set aside and let them become warm. After, it peels them.
- For Marination, take hung curd in a container and add all the spices together. Mix them well.
- Now add cream and besan. Again, mix very well.
- Add the potatoes in the curd for marination. Mix very well. Cover and allow to marinate for at least 2 hours.
- Place the tray in the oven which has been preheated at 250 degrees Celsius for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Grill the aloo tikka at the same temperature of 250 degrees Celsius till the potatoes become golden.
- Put coal in a bowl and place it in the center of the dish and cover the pan for 1-2 minutes.
- Serve it with mint chutney and onion rings