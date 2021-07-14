Mouth-Watering Recipe of Baked Tandoori Aloo Tikka

Baked Aloo tikka is a heavenly veggie-lover recipe that can be an ideal alternative to chicken tikka. Pair it up with garlic naan, butter naan, or some other bread of your own choice. Present with mint chutney and onion rings.

Ingredients

Boiled baby potatoes 250 Gram

Hung Curd 1/2 cup

Cream 3 tbsp.

Gram flour 1 tbsp.

Ginger Garlic Paste 2 tsp.

Carom Seeds 1/2 tsp.

Kashmiri Mirch 2 tsp.

Garam Masala 1/2 tsp.

Chat Masala 1 tsp.

Turmeric Powder 1/2 tsp.

Oil 3 tbsp.

salt As per taste

Making of Tandoori Aloo tikka