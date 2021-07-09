Pfizer, BioNtech Seek Permission To Administer Third Dose Of Vaccine

The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNtech have announced that they are seeking approval from regulators for a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the reports, the company said in a statement that data from ongoing vaccine trials indicate that the initial type of virus and later beta variants found in Africa. The third dose of the vaccine increases the level of antibodies by five to ten times compared to the first two doses.

The statement added that more explicit data from the companies will be published in scientific journals and sent to the US Food and Drug Authority (FDA) as well as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other watchdogs.

The companies believe that a third dose of the vaccine will also be effective against the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

Pfizer and BioNtech are also carefully developing vaccines that will provide protection, especially against the Delta variant. The first batch of this specific vaccine is being developed at the BioNtech plant in Mainz, Germany.

The companies have said that “clinical trials of the vaccine will begin in August with the approval of supervisors.”

The vaccine was shown to be ineffective six months after vaccination in Israel, prompting companies to say that “a third dose may be needed six to 12 months after full vaccination.”

“Vaccination provides protection against severe diseases for up to six months, but over time the effectiveness against symptomatic diseases and new strains of the virus decreases,” the statement said.

A joint statement from the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control said “authorities are reviewing the need for a third dose.”

“US citizens who have been fully vaccinated do not need a third dose, but we are prepared for additional doses if needed,” the joint statement said.