Recipe: Indulge in sweet nutty delight with a Walnuts and Cocoa Biscotti

Chocolates came into this world for the sole purpose of brushing aside workday blues and you can agree to disagree as you share them with friends and family to bond on various occasions. Since the weekend is just around the corner, nothing dispels stress and gloom like making your own sweet treats in no time with a few simple and easily available ingredients from the pantry.

In our quest for something similarly easy, chocolatey, and mouthwatering dessert recipe for today. Walnuts and Cocoa Biscotti, which will win your heart straight away for being crunchy and nutrition powerhouses.

Walnuts and Cocoa Biscotti

Ingredients:

70g walnuts

1 egg

1 tablespoon white sesame oil or other preferred oil

30g orange peel

40g raisin

100g cake flour

20g cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

Method:

Put eggs and sugar in a bowl and beat them until fully whipped. Add white oil and whip well. Sift the ingredients of into a bowl. Add them to the bowl with an egg and mix well with a spatula.

Add walnuts, orange peel, and raisins and blend well until smooth. Put the dough on a 2 parchment-lined baking sheet; shape the dough into a 10 x 15cm rectangle.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Let them cool. After cooling, cut into 1cm size. Put them back on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for another 15 minutes. Turn them back and bake additional 5 minutes.