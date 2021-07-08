Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Recipe: Indulge in sweet nutty delight with a Walnuts and Cocoa Biscotti

Raba NoorWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 12:35 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Walnuts Cocoa Biscotti

Chocolates came into this world for the sole purpose of brushing aside workday blues and you can agree to disagree as you share them with friends and family to bond on various occasions. Since the weekend is just around the corner, nothing dispels stress and gloom like making your own sweet treats in no time with a few simple and easily available ingredients from the pantry.

In our quest for something similarly easy, chocolatey, and mouthwatering dessert recipe for today. Walnuts and Cocoa Biscotti, which will win your heart straight away for being crunchy and nutrition powerhouses.

Walnuts and Cocoa Biscotti

Ingredients:

70g walnuts

1 egg

1 tablespoon white sesame oil or other preferred oil

30g orange peel

40g raisin

100g cake flour

20g cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

Method:

Put eggs and sugar in a bowl and beat them until fully whipped. Add white oil and whip well. Sift the ingredients of into a bowl. Add them to the bowl with an egg and mix well with a spatula.

Add walnuts, orange peel, and raisins and blend well until smooth. Put the dough on a 2 parchment-lined baking sheet; shape the dough into a 10 x 15cm rectangle.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Let them cool. After cooling, cut into 1cm size. Put them back on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for another 15 minutes. Turn them back and bake additional 5 minutes.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Chicken Wraps recipe
51 mins ago
Recipe: Welcome the weekend with crispy, crunchy Fajita Iceberg Chicken Wraps

If you are looking for the easiest and quickest meals that can...
Can Australia contain the Covid Delta variant
3 hours ago
What is the Delta variant and how can we prevent from the virus

The World Health Organization(WHO) recently reckoned the Delta variant, which was invented...
Sindh Issued New Order Regarding Coronavirus SOPs
3 hours ago
Sindh reports1,000 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Sindh has reported above 1000 new Covid-19 cases. Previously province’s tally was...
Working out or taking medicine to lower blood pressure is not as effective as a 5-minute breathing exercise
7 hours ago
Medication is not as effective as this 5-minute breathing exercise

The five-minute workout called "strength training for your breathing muscles" by experts...
Global Vaccine Plan
9 hours ago
Global Vaccine Plan essential as coronavirus death toll tops 4 million: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for...
Delta Variant
10 hours ago
WHO warns Delta, other Covid variants winning race against vaccines

UNITED NATIONS: Variants like Delta, which was first found in India, are...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Chicken Wraps recipe
51 mins ago
Recipe: Welcome the weekend with crispy, crunchy Fajita Iceberg Chicken Wraps

If you are looking for the easiest and quickest meals that can...
Cryptocurrency
51 mins ago
Cryptocurrency: Mining Farm Busted by Ukrainian Security

Ukraine's government security agency has identified the country's largest underground cryptocurrency mining...
Russian
55 mins ago
WATCH: Russian Girls’ bhangra dance on Punjabi song is unmissable

Several people, not just in India and Pakistan but also in other...
Rahim Pardesi
2 hours ago
What surprise gives Comedian Rahim Pardesi to his Wife?

Rahim Pardesi is a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian who is well known for...