Seven methods to get the famous Korean glass skin

Even if you aren’t a skincare enthusiast, we’re sure you’ve heard about Korean glass skin. This Korean beauty method promises a beautiful smooth texture with nearly no spots or marks, defying normal human skin.

Though we cannot guarantee that your skin will look like it is reflecting backlight, Pinkvilla has created a list of seven ways to treat the majority of your skin concerns.

1. Double Cleansing

Cleansing your face is the first step in Korean beauty skincare. Double washing gets rid of all the dirt and oil residue on your face, allowing it to breathe freely. First, cleanse your face with an oil-based cleanser to remove any makeup or other pollutants that have stuck to the skin’s surface. Then, apply a water-based foaming cleanser to wake up your skin and leave it feeling refreshed.

2. Exfoliate

Scrub and clean your face to eliminate blackheads, and then massage it gently to promote healthy blood circulation around your face. This technique also eliminates extra oils from your pores and reduces acne-related inflammation.

3. Tone

Toners aid in the balancing of your skin’s pH levels, beginning with the repairing and protecting process. The majority of consumers say that toners dehydrate and dry out their skin. That’s what toners with a higher alcohol content do. Choose your product intelligently and have faith in the process.

4. Essence

This is an important phase in the Korean beauty routine. Essence fortifies and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. It hydrates your skin, making it clearer and more translucent.

5. Serum

Vitamin C serums, in particular, aid in the formation of collagen, resulting in firmer, youthful skin. Serums address common issues such as dark circles, uneven skin tones, and pigmentation, as well as aiding in the removal of dark spots and sunspots.

6. Moisturiser

Never, ever skip out on moisturizing your skin. It makes the skin smoother and plumper, and it aids in the reduction of lines and wrinkles. It calms the skin and gives it a glass-like shine.

7. Sunscreen

Finish with a layer of SPF to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays, which can cause your skin to age faster and look saggy. Sunscreen has been shown in studies to even out skin tone, minimize pores, and improve texture.

Aside from these seven methods, sheet masks and a green diet are also essential in obtaining improved skin. Maintain hydration and relieve stress to keep your skin happy and shining.