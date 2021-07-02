Double Click 728 x 90
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of the citrus fruit

02nd Jul, 2021. 05:07 pm
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels in addition to the “fleshy citrus fruit,” revealing health benefits and other “clever” suggestions for re-purposing it.

Given that almost all of us are prioritizing our health and immunity levels like never before, especially in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is critical to consume citrus fruits, which are high in immune-boosting vitamin C, and Twinkle Khanna revealed that she not only consumes the oranges but also their peels.

Twinkle provided some fitness inspiration for the day by revealing the health benefits of eating orange peels in addition to eating the “fleshy citrus fruit” and suggesting other “clever” techniques to repurpose it.

Twinkle took to social media to share a radiant photo of herself posing with two sliced orange rings. The diva, dressed in a pure white shirt, posed against the backdrop of her garden setting and looked as fresh as a daisy.

Twinkle said in the caption, “A secret-I eat citrus peels as well, orange peels have more fiber than the fleshy fruit (sic).”

“I add the powdered rinds to my garden patch, and sometimes use it as a body scrub. Think of clever ways you repurpose mundane things and jot them down in the comments below. #AnIdeaADayKeepsTheBrainTickingAway #repurposing (sic),” she added.

