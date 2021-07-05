UNICEF provides medical care to 40,000 newborn

As many as 40,000 newborns received medical care and 1,150 pre-term babies were managed using kangaroo care at 17 centres, via a strategic accountability framework for maternal and newborn healthcare, said a UNICEF Pakistan Annual report 2020.

According to the report measures have been taken to improve the quality of care for newborns, including home-based newborn care, lifesaving kangaroo care and treatment for possible serious bacterial infections were scaled up in seven districts, where they enhanced the quality of care and improved survival for 399,299 newborns.

While, over 1.67 million children were treated for pneumonia and diarrhoea in 2020, using a module developed with UNICEF support.

UNICEF provided doctors with online training, enabling their capacity to manage the care of children living with HIV.

As a result, 1,339 children living with HIV enrolled in antiretroviral therapy centres.