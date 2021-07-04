Use This Mango Pulp Mask To Get Clear Pimple Free Skin

Acne can have serious psychological consequences, especially for a person who is quite social and love to hang out with friends.

If you get acne on your face and the marks of these pimples appear in the form of spots, then with the help of the following home remedy you can get rid of this problem.

Take a teaspoon of mango pulp, half a teaspoon of nutmeg powder and a teaspoon of palm leaf juice

Mix all these ingredients in the same order in a small bowl and make a paste of it.

If you get pimples very often apply it daily, otherwise use it three days a week. After 20 minutes, wash your face thoroughly with cold water.