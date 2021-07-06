Double Click 728 x 90
What is the best time of day to wash your face according to science?

Raba NoorWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 11:44 pm
wash your face

Whether you wear makeup or not: it’s important to wash your face every evening (as well as every morning). That way, you make sure your skin stays healthy but it also means your skin won’t age as quickly. That’s why we always dutifully cleanse our faces right before we go to sleep. Apparently, though, that’s already a bit too late.

The best time to wash your face is not right before bed. You probably also wash your face later than you should.

Natural rhythm

We should actually be cleaning our faces much earlier than right before we go to bed. So, what time is the right time? It depends on the season. That sounds a little weird, but it’s actually quite logical: you should wash your face when the sun goes down. That’s because your skin cells, just like your body, work according to the circadian rhythm: an internal clock. As soon as the sun goes down, the repair mechanisms in your skin start working. From that moment on your skin creates new skin cells.

Beneficial

By cleansing your face when the sun is going down, you maintain the balance of the circadian rhythm. Researchers of the Center for Genomic Regulation explained that this can be very beneficial for your skin. It makes sure your skin is better protected against damage from the outside and it also slows down the aging process of your skin.

Night cream

Your night cream will work much better as well when you cleanse your face earlier in the evening. Because your skin gets more time in between the washing and the night cream, it won’t have to spend all night recovering from daytime pollution and UV rays. That way, your night cream will get a chance to do its thing.

