EU contributes 200 million extra COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa

To assist fight the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale, the EU is contributing 200 million extra coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa.

The latest donation, which will be fully delivered by the middle of next year, comes on top of the 250 million already given by the EU and demonstrates the EU’s willingness to help low-income countries meet their challenges, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

It’s an investment in solidarity, and it’s also an investment in global health, according to Von der Leyen.

She claimed that, in addition to sending 700 million doses to Europeans, the 27 members of states of EU had also delivered the same number to a total of 130 countries.

In her State of the European Union address to the European Parliament, she stated that we are the only region in the world to do this.

Our first and most urgent priority is to speed up global vaccination,” von der Leyen said. “With less than 1 percent of global doses administered to lower income countries, the scale of injustice and the level of urgency is obvious.