Pakistan receives 0.5 mln doses of Sputnik vaccine from Russia

Pakistan has received 0.5 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, stated the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The authority made the announcement on its official Twitter handle and stated that the vaccine will arrive on September 16 and has been handed over to the Ministry of National Health and Services, Regulations, and Coordination.

Another consignment of 0.5 Million doses of #Sputnik vaccines procured by NDMA, arrived in Pakistan on 16 Sep 2021 & handed over to MoNHSR&C. Spokesperson NDMA. — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) September 17, 2021

The first batch of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V extended to Pakistan on Sept 01.

On the contrary, Pakistan has instigated the free-of-cost administration of the Sputnik vaccine at a Lahore COVID vaccination center.

Whereas, previously private health institutes were incriminating fees for their shots.

Furthermore, the Sputnik vaccine is directed free of cost at Expo Centre Lahore and its second dose will be administered after a period of 21 days.

Sputnik was administered at private health institutes where they charged Rs12,000 for the two doses.