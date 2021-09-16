Syrian province of Idlib faces wave of Delta variant infections

The Syrian province of Idlib, one of the last remaining rebel strongholds in the country’s north, is facing a new wave of Covid-19 infections, with the more contagious Delta variant driving the outbreak.

This comes as the regime ramps up bombings in the region, putting even more pressure on local hospitals. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s new cabinet met for the first time to explore how to start the country’s economic recovery.

The country is in the midst of the biggest financial crisis it has seen in over a century. Egypt is getting a completely new capital city as Cairo runs out of space.Al Masah is the pet project of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, but its construction has been complicated by the pandemic.

Israeli missile strike targets Syrian capital

DAMASCUS: A fresh Israeli missile strike targeted sites in Damascus in the wee hours of Friday, state news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted missiles over the southwestern countryside of Damascus as the sound of the interception was clearly heard in the capital.

The Israeli strike was carried out from inside the Lebanese airspace, SANA reported, citing a military source. And the air defenses intercepted most of the missiles.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli attack targeted military sites in Damascus.

The Israeli attack is the latest in a string of strikes targeting military sites across Syria.

On August 20, Israel struck several military sites in Damascus, just two days after attacking sites in the southern province of Quneitra.

Israel has repeatedly launched attacks on Syrian military sites under the pretext of fighting pro-Iran militias.