Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID: CDC report

Over 600,000 coronavirus cases were recorded by the CDC in 13 states. COVID-19 vaccines are still very effective against hospitalizations and mortality, according to new studies from the United States.

This is valid even in the case of the extra-contagious delta variant. Unvaccinated people were four times more likely than fully vaccinated people to get infected as the delta variant spread over the summer.

Unvaccinated people were also more than ten times more likely to be admitted in the hospital and 11 times more likely to die. However, according to previous research, protection against coronavirus infection is diminishing.

The findings from the CDC were released on Friday.

Financing for extended benefits from the American Rescue Plan Act ends

Financing for extended benefits from the American Rescue Plan Act ends on Saturday. The statement was made last month by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

Other federal unemployment programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), expired last week.

The Illinois Unemployment Insurance (UI) Act mandates funding from federal for extended benefits to continue to be active.

Federal funding for EB will stop on September 11 according to the US Department of Labor's interpretation of American Rescue Plan Act Section 9022.

Because the federal government will no longer subsidise the cost of EB after September 11, the programme will expire and claimants in Illinois will no longer be eligible.