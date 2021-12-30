Ayurvedic tips: You may lose belly fat like a pro

Weight loss is a lifelong endeavour that takes dedication and hard work. Many people succeed in decreasing weight, but belly fat refuses to go away no matter how hard they try. Did you realise, though, that belly fat is a serious problem?

“One of the signs of hormonal imbalance, poor metabolism, genetics and poor lifestyle choices?”

Ayurvedic specialist Dr Dixa Bhavsar wrote on Instagram. Check out the following post by Dr Bhavsar: “Well whatever the reason might be, it 💯 possible to lose it with these simple tips.” Look into Dr Bhavsar’s post:

Suryanamaskars should be practised on a daily basis

She added, a total of 12 Suryanamaskars per day was prescribed by the expert, “Suryanamaskars are best for hormonal balance, metabolism and absorption of nutrients by the gut. They also help improve mental health, sleep and keep your Agni burning throughout (optimum digestion) which helps reduce stubborn belly fat easily.”

Use the Kapalbhati pranayama technique

Because the abdomen is primarily involved during the practice of kapalbhati pranayam, it helps enhance blood circulation and digestion aids rapid detox and is great for burning belly fat (continues exhalation).

She added. A total of 1,000 Kapalbhati pranayam each day was prescribed by the expert, “It also helps regularise periods, improves the flow, manage PMS (so best for those suffering from PCOS, insulin resistance, thyroid).”

Intermittent Fasting on a Circadian Basis (CIF)

Intermittent fasting (IF) is a common dietary technique in which you eat at a set time and then fast for 8-10 hours.

On the other hand, she explained, “circadian fasting means you stop eating post-sunset. So CIF is eating for eight hours starting from morning and having your last meal either before sunset or within one hour of sunset. Best before 8 pm (Never post that).”

Warm water to drink

Warm water aids weight loss by increasing metabolism and burning fat throughout the body, not only in the belly. Also helps with bloating, gas, a lack of appetite, and a constant feeling of being heavy.