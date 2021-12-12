Brunei logs 5 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily record since 2nd wave
The daily rise since the second wave from Aug. 7, bringing the total tally to 15,348. According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, all the newly recorded cases were local infections.
While the source of one local infection was still under investigation, no new clusters have been detected and two clusters were closed following no new cases in the clusters for 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 99.
A total of 275 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei and 100 patients have passed away so far in the country.
Meanwhile, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei’s sultan, announced earlier that Brunei would move to the Endemic Phase under the National COVID-19 Recovery Framework on Dec. 15.
The monarch also said that although the Endemic Phase will allow people to carry out their daily routines largely uninterrupted, it remains important to observe the standard operating procedures, as in this phase, a drop or rise in cases is not guaranteed.
