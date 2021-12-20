Chinese mainland reports 37 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

20th Dec, 2021. 03:18 pm
Chinese mainland

Image: China Daily

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 24 were reported in Shaanxi, 10 in Zhejiang, two in Guangdong, and one in Beijing, the commission said.

Also reported were 65 new imported cases in 14 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai.

Across the mainland, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

