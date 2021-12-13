Coronavirus: Latest global developments
PARIS, Dec 13, 2021 (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
Omicron has killed at least one person in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals as he launches a large booster programme against the variant.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in isolation after testing positive following a state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk.
Cases in the country nearly tripled in a week because of the variant.
British airlines accuse the government of a “haphazard and disproportionate approach” to travel restrictions in the wake of the variant and demand further state help for the industry.
Miami Heat basketball coach Erik Spoelstra questions the NBA’s Covid-19 protocols, suggesting players that test positive but are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic should be treated the same as someone with the flu.
The coronavirus has killed at least 5, 304,397 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.
The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 797,348, followed by Brazil with 616,830, India with 475,636, Mexico with 296,672.
Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.
