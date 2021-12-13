Coronavirus: Latest global developments

PARIS, Dec 13, 2021 (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– First UK death from Omicron –

Omicron has killed at least one person in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals as he launches a large booster programme against the variant.

– Ramaphosa isolates –

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in isolation after testing positive following a state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk.

Cases in the country nearly tripled in a week because of the variant.

– UK airlines suffering –

British airlines accuse the government of a “haphazard and disproportionate approach” to travel restrictions in the wake of the variant and demand further state help for the industry.

– NBA coach’s flu idea –

Miami Heat basketball coach Erik Spoelstra questions the NBA’s Covid-19 protocols, suggesting players that test positive but are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic should be treated the same as someone with the flu.

– Over 5.3 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 5, 304,397 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 797,348, followed by Brazil with 616,830, India with 475,636, Mexico with 296,672.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.