Cuba enters sixth day in a row with no COVID-19 deaths

HAVANA, (Xinhua) — Cuba on Friday entered the sixth consecutive day with no deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), keeping the pandemic death toll at 8,313, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Tests did detect 73 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total caseload to 963,958 since the onset of the pandemic.

The ministry said in its daily report that 329 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, with hospitalizations holding steady in recent days at just over 300 patients.

The eastern province of Holguin reported the highest number of new daily cases (14), followed by Matanzas (9) and the Isle of Youth (8).

A fast-paced mass vaccination campaign is underway on the island, with a little over 9 million of the country’s 11.2 million inhabitants fully vaccinated so far, according to ministry data.

The immunization campaign is being carried out with the Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus, three of five vaccines developed nationally.