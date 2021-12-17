Dr Nitika Kohli give us tips to cover your head during winter to prevent cold
During the winter, seasonal diseases such as colds coughs, and fevers become more widespread, and there are a thousand pieces of advice on how to protect yourself from the cold winds.
During the winter, a more usual recommendation is to keep your head covered to keep warm. Is it, however, beneficial? Dr Nitika Kohli, an ayurvedic practitioner, took to Instagram to debunk the ‘winter hat’ myth.
Take a look at this:
Read more: How to prepare your skin for winters
she explained, ”During the winter season, you need to cover your head with a hat, cap, or a scarf as we lose most of our body heat from the head, in particular, the scalp. It will not only prevent you from contracting common colds and coughs, it will also keep you comfortable.”
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Also Read
Read More
Cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant climb to 134 in Israel
JERUSALEM, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Israel on Friday reported 45 new cases...
Denmark shuts down more cultural life as daily COVID-19 infections pass 10,000
COPENHAGEN, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- After the fifth day in a row...
Switzerland targets unvaccinated with new Covid curbs
GENEVA, Dec 17, 2021 (AFP) - Switzerland will step up anti-Covid measures on...
India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO
GENEVA, Dec 17, 2021 (AFP) - The World Health Organization on Friday announced it has...
Germany must prepare for 'massive' new Omicron wave
FRANKFURT, Dec 17, 2021 (AFP) - Germany, battered by a recent rise in...