Dr Nitika Kohli give us tips to cover your head during winter to prevent cold

During the winter, seasonal diseases such as colds coughs, and fevers become more widespread, and there are a thousand pieces of advice on how to protect yourself from the cold winds.

During the winter, a more usual recommendation is to keep your head covered to keep warm. Is it, however, beneficial? Dr Nitika Kohli, an ayurvedic practitioner, took to Instagram to debunk the ‘winter hat’ myth.

she explained, ”During the winter season, you need to cover your head with a hat, cap, or a scarf as we lose most of our body heat from the head, in particular, the scalp. It will not only prevent you from contracting common colds and coughs, it will also keep you comfortable.”

