Dr Nitika Kohli give us tips to cover your head during winter to prevent cold

Web Desk BOL News

17th Dec, 2021. 08:52 pm
winter

Image: CDC

During the winter, seasonal diseases such as colds coughs, and fevers become more widespread, and there are a thousand pieces of advice on how to protect yourself from the cold winds.

During the winter, a more usual recommendation is to keep your head covered to keep warm. Is it, however, beneficial? Dr Nitika Kohli, an ayurvedic practitioner, took to Instagram to debunk the ‘winter hat’ myth.

Take a look at this:

Read more: How to prepare your skin for winters

she explained, ”During the winter season, you need to cover your head with a hat, cap, or a scarf as we lose most of our body heat from the head, in particular, the scalp. It will not only prevent you from contracting common colds and coughs, it will also keep you comfortable.”

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Also Read

Read More

4 mins ago
Cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant climb to 134 in Israel

JERUSALEM, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Israel on Friday reported 45 new cases...
17 mins ago
Denmark shuts down more cultural life as daily COVID-19 infections pass 10,000

COPENHAGEN, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- After the fifth day in a row...
3 hours ago
Switzerland targets unvaccinated with new Covid curbs

GENEVA, Dec 17, 2021 (AFP) - Switzerland will step up anti-Covid measures on...
4 hours ago
India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO

GENEVA, Dec 17, 2021 (AFP) - The World Health Organization on Friday announced it has...
4 hours ago
Germany must prepare for 'massive' new Omicron wave

FRANKFURT, Dec 17, 2021 (AFP) - Germany, battered by a recent rise in...
6 hours ago
Omicron Karachi: patient allegedly flees from the quarantine facility

According to the source, the Omicron Karachi second infected man allegedly fled...