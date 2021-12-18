France announces new measures to curb spread of COVID-19 during holiday seasons

Xinhua Xinhua

18th Dec, 2021. 02:18 pm
COVID-19

Image: Reuters

PARIS, (Xinhua) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Friday evening a series of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during holiday seasons, and called on French citizens to respect preventive measures during celebrations.

Facing the fifth wave of the pandemic that “continues to affect strongly France with more than 50,000 cases per day,” Castex announced that, effective from Jan. 3, 2022, the booster dose can be received in four months, instead of the current five months, after the second dose.

“A draft bill will be submitted at the beginning of January to transform the health pass into a vaccination pass,” he announced, stressing that “only vaccination will be valid in this pass.”

According to him, the non-vaccinated will have to get vaccinated as the only valid document presented will be proof of vaccination and not a negative PCR test.

The prime minister also said the authorities will “tighten controls and penalties for false passes.”

With holidays approaching, Castex requested French citizens not to go to overcrowded areas.

Hospitals are going to be overcrowded and French citizens must take into consideration the measures to limit the infections before and during the celebrations of Christmas and New Year, he warned.

France reported on Friday 58,128 new cases of COVID-19.

Read More

11 mins ago
Cuba enters sixth day in a row with no COVID-19 deaths

HAVANA, (Xinhua) -- Cuba on Friday entered the sixth consecutive day with...
51 mins ago
San Francisco declares downtown emergency over drug deaths

SAN FRANCISCO,  (AFP) - San Francisco's mayor on Friday declared a state...
3 hours ago
Need for vaccination more urgent with arrival of Omicron: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said...
14 hours ago
Botswana to vaccinate adolescents against COVID-19 in early 2022

GABORONE, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Botswana plans to start rolling out COVID-19...
14 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant climb to 134 in Israel

JERUSALEM, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Israel on Friday reported 45 new cases...
14 hours ago
Denmark shuts down more cultural life as daily COVID-19 infections pass 10,000

COPENHAGEN, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- After the fifth day in a row...