Georgia reports 3,988 new COVID-19 cases
TBILISI, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) — Georgia on Tuesday reported 3,988 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 894,801, according to the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).
Data from the NCDC showed that 49 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 12,826. Meanwhile, a total of 840,985 people recovered from the disease.
As of Tuesday, the country has administered 2,324,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the NCDC said.
