Germany will ‘defend itself’ against violent anti-vaxxers: Scholz

BERLIN, Dec 15, 2021 (AFP) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Germany would “defend itself” against a violent minority of anti-vaccine militants who have threatened public officials.

“We will not allow a tiny minority of uninhibited extremists to try to impose its will on the whole of society,” Scholz said in his first speech as chancellor to parliament.

“Germany will use all the means of its democratic rule of law to defend itself against this tiny minority of the hateful attacking the rest of us,” he said after police raids in Dresden following death threats against a pro-vaccine politician.