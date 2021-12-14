India reports 8 more cases of Omicron, tally rises to 49

NEW DELHI, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) — India Tuesday reported eight more cases of the Omicron variant, taking the country’s case tally of the new variant to 49, officials said.

Of the eight new cases, four have been reported from the national capital region and the remaining four from the western state of Rajasthan.

“Four new Omicron cases were detected in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to six. Of the six cases, one patient has been discharged from the hospital,” Delhi’s local health minister Satyendar Jain was quoted by a local news agency as having said.

Rajasthan local health minister Parsadi Lal Meena Tuesday said four more Omicron cases have been reported in the state.

The detection of new cases has taken the new variant count in the state to 13.

“The health condition of these patients is stable. All previous Omicron cases in the state have tested COVID-19 negative now,” Meena was quoted as having said.

As per the latest update Maharashtra reported 20 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan which reported 13 cases of the new variant. Delhi has reported six cases, Gujarat four, Karnataka three. Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh each have reported one case of Omicron.

India’s federal health ministry officials said of the reported cases of Omicron in the country, none of the patients have reported severe symptoms.

India has already stepped up testing and surveillance of all incoming international passengers, especially from at-risk nations, in the wake of global alarm over the new strain of COVID-19.