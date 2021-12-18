India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 34,733,194

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,733,194 on Saturday, as 7,145 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 289 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Friday morning took the total death toll to 477,158.

There are still 84,565 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as there was a fall of 1,850 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,171,471 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,706 were discharged during the past 24 hours.