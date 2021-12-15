Indonesia confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

JAKARTA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 205 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of the country to 4,259,644, with the death toll adding by nine to 143,969, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

West Java, the country’s most populous province, still recorded the most increasing number with 52 new cases, followed by Central Java with 19 cases and East Java with 28 cases.

During the past 24 hours, 237 people have been recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 4,110,811.

As of Wednesday, more than 148 million people in Indonesia have received their first jab of COVID-19 vaccines, while more than 104 million people have taken full doses, and around 1.2 million people have got their third booster shot.