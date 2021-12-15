Iran reports 2,651 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,162,954 in total

15th Dec, 2021.
Iran reports 2,651 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,162,954 in total

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,651 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total infection to 6,162,954.

The pandemic also claimed 52 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally, since its outbreak in February 2020, to 130,883, said the update by Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 5,985,735 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,004 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Wednesday, 58,914,660 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 49,847,873 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 3,119,381 people in the country have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The report added that 40,362,269 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

 

