Israeli researchers develop liquid biopsy to test immune system
JERUSALEM, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — Israeli researchers have developed a new liquid biopsy to test the state of the immune system and detect risks for disease, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) said on Wednesday.
This new accurate blood test is intended to replace invasive biopsies and expensive imaging like MRI and CT, to catch immune and inflammatory activity in remote tissues found in the bone marrow, lymph nodes and other organs.
The new method, included in a study led by HU and published in the journal eLife, relies on the release of dying cells fragments of DNA into the blood stream and on the unique pattern, called methylation, in the DNA of each cell type.
This way, it is possible to identify from which tissue the circulating fragments of DNA originated and infer disease states.
“These methylation markers allow to monitor human immune cell dynamics, and provide important information from deep within tissues that isn’t accessible in standard blood cell counts,” the researchers explained.
The team found success with lymphoma, a type of cancer that usually doesn’t show up in blood tests.
However, the new blood test picked up DNA fragments left by the immune system’s fight with lymphoma, without the need for bone marrow aspiration and further imaging.
Also Read
Read More
Europe ramps up Covid vaccine drive for children as Omicron rampages
MADRID, Dec 15, 2021 (AFP) - Europe stepped up vaccinations of children aged...
Iran reports 2,651 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,162,954 in total
TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,651...
Myanmar reports 229 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths
YANGON, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar reported 229 new COVID-19 infections with...
Morocco detects 1st case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
RABAT, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Morocco announced on Wednesday the detection of...
Indonesia confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
JAKARTA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 205 new COVID-19...