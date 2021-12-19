Myanmar reports 152 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths

YANGON, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) — Myanmar reported 152 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.32 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 528,253 while its death toll has reached 19,220 after seven new deaths were reported on Sunday, the release said.

A total of 505,395 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.89 million samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Over 13.7 million people have been fully vaccinated and over 6.05 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the ministry’s data showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.