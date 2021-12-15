Myanmar reports 229 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Dec, 2021. 09:28 pm
Myanmar reports 229 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

Google

YANGON, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — Myanmar reported 229 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.33 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 527,503, while its death toll has increased to 19,197 after four new deaths were reported on Wednesday, the release said.

A total of 504,178 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.84 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Over 13.3 million people have been fully vaccinated, and over 5.89 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, the ministry’s data showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

Read More

53 mins ago
Iran reports 2,651 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,162,954 in total

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,651...
1 hour ago
Morocco detects 1st case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

RABAT, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Morocco announced on Wednesday the detection of...
2 hours ago
Indonesia confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

JAKARTA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 205 new COVID-19...
2 hours ago
Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp

LIVERPOOL, Dec 15, 2021 (AFP) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he believes taking...
4 hours ago
Vietnam reports 15,527 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam reported 15,527 new COVID-19 cases on...
4 hours ago
Philippines logs 237 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 Omicron variants

MANILA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Another 237 cases of coronavirus infections have...