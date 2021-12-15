Myanmar reports 229 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths
YANGON, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — Myanmar reported 229 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.33 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 527,503, while its death toll has increased to 19,197 after four new deaths were reported on Wednesday, the release said.
A total of 504,178 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.84 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Over 13.3 million people have been fully vaccinated, and over 5.89 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, the ministry’s data showed.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.
