Omicron patient allegedly flees from the quarantine facility in Karachi

According to the source, the second suspected incidence of the Omicron variant was suspected in Karachi, whereas the infected man allegedly fled from the quarantine facility.

A 35-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19 and was later verified as an Omicron variant patient. The patient arriving from a country that was not listed in Category C, the infected guy spent his quarantine time in a hotel.

Pakistan had imposed a travel ban on citizens from countries classified as Category C or where Omicron cases had been reported.

The province home department, police forces, and concerned deputy commission are responsible for the security measures in quarantine areas (DC).

Nineteen people are still at the quarantine centre, according to reports, five of the 19 people is still due but no security measures were taken there.

Read more: Philippines logs 289 new COVID-19 cases, no local Omicron infections

According to sources, 38 people have fled the quarantine facility thus far due to a lack of security procedures.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed Pakistan’s first occurrence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in a Karachi resident on Monday, December 13.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) obtained samples of three probable Omicron variant cases from Karachi for genome sequencing, a study that confirmed the virus’s specific variation.

The results of the samples were received after the genomic investigation was completed, they claimed, revealing that a 65-year-old woman’s sample was revealed to be carrying the new coronavirus variant.