Pakistan reports second ‘suspected case’ of Omicron variant in Karachi
According to authorities within the Sindh Health Department, a second case of the Omicron form of coronavirus has been recorded in Karachi.
The 35-year-old afflicted man arrived in Karachi from the United Kingdom and tested positive for coronavirus during random testing. Omicron infection was later confirmed in the infected person using genome sequencing.
However, the sick person fled from the quarantine centres after being transferred from the airport to a private hotel on Shahrae Faisal.
Omicron threat looms over Sindh, experts urge caution
Security at the quarantine centres is the responsibility of the home department, police, and appropriate deputy commissioner, who also stated that another 19 persons are currently detained at the hotel, but the authorities responsible have not yet provided security.
They claimed that due to a lack of security, 38 persons were able to escape quarantine. They went on to say that five of the 19 victims would have their genomes sequenced.
Pakistan has imposed travel restrictions to and from nations classified as Category C, as well as those affected by the Omicron outbreak.
