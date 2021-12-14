Person on Israeli PM return flight from UAE tests positive for coronavirus: official

JERUSALEM, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) — A person on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s flight back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said Tuesday.

Bennett, who returned to Israel on Monday night after a historic two-day trip to Abu Dhabi, was in a three-day quarantine due to the Health Ministry regulations, which require all the passengers to enter quarantine, even if they are vaccinated.

Bennett’s office said in a statement that he and his entire entourage were expected to take another PCR test on Wednesday.

The statement confirmed that a person on the plane was tested positive for COVID-19, without elaborating on his or her identity. The person did not attend meetings with Emirati officials during the visit.

Bennett flew on Sunday to the UAE for a first visit of an Israeli prime minister in the Gulf state, about a year after the two countries normalized ties. During the visit, he met with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and other officials.