Russia records 30,873 daily COVID-19 cases
MOSCOW, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) — Russia has registered 30,873 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,956,679, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.
The nationwide death toll increased by 1,176 to 287,180, while the number of recoveries increased by 35,657 to 8,673,518.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 3,477 new cases, taking its total to 1,978,376.
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko confirmed on Thursday that only two cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 strain have been detected in the country to date. Two people traveling to Russia from South Africa have been found to be infected with the new variant.
