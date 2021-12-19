Singapore reports 255 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) — Singapore reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 275,910.

Of the new cases, 182 were in the community, six were in migrant worker dormitories and 67 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 496 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 29 cases being critically ill and intubated in the intensive care units (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 43.8 percent.

Three more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 813, the ministry said.

 

