Singapore reports 370 new COVID-19 cases
SINGAPORE, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) — Singapore reported 370 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 273,362.
Of the new cases, 355 were in the community, four were in migrant worker dormitories and 11 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).
A total of 592 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 30 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 46.9 percent.
Five more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 794.
Read More
Kimmich decides to get Covid vaccine after infection
BERLIN, Dec 12, 2021 (AFP) - Bayern Munich midfielder told ZDF broadcaster Sunday...
UK raises Covid alert level due to Omicron surge
LONDON, Dec 12, 2021 (AFP) - The UK on Sunday raised its Covid...
Brunei logs 5 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily record since 2nd wave
The daily rise since the second wave from Aug. 7, bringing the...
Iran reports 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 6,154,813 in total
TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Sunday...
S. Africa's biggest laboratories agree to reduce PCR tests costs
JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Competition Commission has reached an...