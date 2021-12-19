Turkey confirms 16,910 daily COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

19th Dec, 2021. 11:52 pm
Turkey confirms 16,910 daily COVID-19 cases

Google

ANKARA, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) — Turkey on Sunday reported 16,910 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,171,119, the health ministry said.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 171 to 80,415, while 22,858 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 349,193 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Nearly 57 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 51 million had got their second dose. Turkey has so far administered 124.05 million doses including the booster jabs.

 

Read More

51 mins ago
Hong Kong reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection...
1 hour ago
EU to get 20 mn extra vaccine doses to fight Omicron

BRUSSELS, Dec 19, 2021 (AFP) - EU members will get an additional 20 million...
3 hours ago
Vietnam reports 16,110 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam reported 16,110 new COVID-19 cases on...
4 hours ago
Iran reports 1st case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Iran identified the first case of the...
1 day ago
Chinese mainland reports 89 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 89...
1 day ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,733,194

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,733,194...