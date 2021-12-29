UNICEF sends medical supplies to over 1,000 health centers in Afghanistan in November

Xinhua Xinhua

29th Dec, 2021. 01:31 pm
UNICEF

Image: File

KABUL, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided medical supplies to over 1,000 health facilities in Afghanistan last month, the organization announced on Wednesday.

“Over 1,000 health facilities were provided with medical supplies. These services are a lifeline for millions of children and mothers,” the agency wrote on social media platform.

“Last month, with thanks to UNCERF (the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund), UNICEF provided more than 10,000 frontline health workers in over 1,000 health facilities with salaries for November,” it said.

Earlier this month, UNICEF appealed for a 2 billion U.S. dollars fund to respond to humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, as the economic woes hit the impoverished country following the freezing of over 9 billion U.S. dollars of Afghanistan central bank’s assets by the United States as well as a halt of funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The aid agencies are racing against time to deliver life-saving aid and supplies to crisis-hit Afghans ahead of winter in the mountainous country.  Enditem

