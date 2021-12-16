Vietnam reports 15,270 new COVID-19 cases, 28,857 deaths in total
HANOI, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) — Vietnam reported 15,270 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 15,267 locally transmitted and three imported, according to its Ministry of Health.
Most of the community cases were recorded in southern localities, including 1,339 in Ca Mau province, 1,175 in Ho Chi Minh City, and 880 in Binh Phuoc province.
On Thursday, the health authority also documented 18,792 cases detected earlier in southern Tay Ninh province.
The infections brought the country’s total tally to 1,493,237 with 28,857 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,064,461 patients have so far recovered, up 1,033 from Wednesday.
Over 135.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 59.4 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.
Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Thursday, the country has registered nearly 1.5 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.
Read More
Vaccination and Covid test required for Africa Cup fans
YAOUNDÉ, Dec 16, 2021 (AFP) - Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa...
Brits change plans as Covid crisis bites ahead of Xmas
LONDON, Dec 16, 2021 (AFP) - Britons including the Queen were shifting plans...
Russia confirms 28,486 daily COVID-19 cases
MOSCOW, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Russia registered 28,486 new coronavirus cases over...
Ghana secures over 17 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
ACCRA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ghana secured a total of 17.7 million...
EU agency to decide on Novavax Covid jab next week
THE HAGUE, Dec 16, 2021 (AFP) - The EU's drug regulator said on...