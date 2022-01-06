6 Pregnancy myths we all believed (at some point)

Everyone from relatives, neighbours to the last article you read gave you a bunch of advice about pregnancy do’s and don’ts, but what’s the truth?

Do you really have to eat for two? what is better for the fetus? And the real question; who to blame for that acne, exhaustion on mother-to-be’s face? baby girl or a baby boy? Well, the matter of fact is regardless of the gender of the baby, morning sickness, changing hormone levels, and that huge baby bump contribute big time to a pregnant woman’s sufferings.

So before you believe in anything bizarre, we are here to bring you the truth behind six of the most misunderstood pregnancy myths.

Myth 1: Hey, you need to eat for two

A big no!

Yes, it would help increase your caloric intake when expecting, but you should never overeat. Overeating can be a disaster to both the mother and the fetus, especially if the diet contains a lot of empty calories like bakery items and sugary drinks.

Make sure to include fresh fruits, nuts, milk in your diet to provide nutrition for you and your baby.

According to Ob-Gyn Dr. Nazia Rashid, all moms-to-be should aim for a gradual increase in calories throughout the pregnancy. You only need to have 200- 340 extra calories (on top of your 2,000 daily recommendation), and that too in your third trimester. Ideally you should gain about 1.5 to 2kgs a month until you give birth. If you were above the healthy weight range, you should follow a diet plan.

“Moreover, monitor your weight; most pregnant women gain between 10kg and 12.5kg (22lb to 26lb), putting on most of the weight after week 20,” Dr. Rashid added.

Myth 2: Rest as much you can

Please don’t listen to them, just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean that you avert physical health. Exercising is not only good for you and your mental health, but it is also crucial for your baby’s health. If you worked out before getting pregnant and are accustomed to your routine, you are good to continue with your exercise regime once you’ve consulted with your healthcare provider.

Just avoid any new, strenuous activities like holding your breath, excessive bouncing or stretching, jumping, and sudden jerk motions, in short, any of those exercises that can make you fall. Aim for 30 minutes of physical activity for at least five days a week. Even If you were not very active before conceiving start with gentle exercises, like walking, and light stretches and exercises at home to keep yourself fit.

Myth 3: Ditch those romantic nights

Loud and clear – Sex does not affect an otherwise healthy pregnancy. You don’t have to avoid being cozy with your partner, as sex during pregnancy does not increase the risk of preterm labour in low-risk pregnancies.

The only time you should avoid it is when you are bleeding heavily during pregnancy, or the water has broken. Other cases where you must consult your doctor before sex are when experiencing placental problems, cervical insufficiency, or any other factors that may add to the chance of preterm labour, says Dr. Azra, Ob-Gyn, local hospital, Karachi.

Myth 4: Say goodbye to your coffee

No, we don’t agree with your mom asking you to drop that morning cup of coffee. Pregnant women can still have a cup of coffee every day, but here’s a the thing, limit your caffeine intake to 200 mg or less. This amount equates to about 1.5 cups of coffee, so you can ditch the morning fatigue and be less irritable.

Myth 5: Mother’s mood affects baby

Pregnant or not pregnant, being happy 24/7 is an impossible feat for all genders. How can you stay happy all day long? Work, stress, traffic are there to spoil your day. After getting pregnant, women don’t become super humans who can control emotions; hormones, body changes, and tiredness can take a toll on their physical and mental health, causing severe mood swings. It is normal for pregnant women to have mood swings.

Myth 6: Vaginal delivery is not possible after a cesarean delivery

Well, stop right there because a woman can have a vaginal birth following a previous cesarean delivery.

Dr. Azra explains the decision to give birth via a cesarean or vaginal delivery depends on how the on-going pregnancy is progressing, the woman’s labour, and the risk of any potential complications.

If everything goes normal, you can have a normal delivery.

What needs to be changed

If you’re pregnant and are confused about any of these myths, it’s time to ignore these baseless thoughts. If you take good care and be a little more cautious then nothing will harm you or your baby. Covid or no Covid, you should never put your health or your little one in danger.

And most importantly, avoid people who dull your shine. Remember everyone; we have to be a little more supportive towards moms-to-be; they’re already going through so much, so instead of just giving them lectures about what to do and what not to do, just be there, listen to their rants patiently, it’s a brave thing to do!

So mommies, eat good, rest well, and flaunt that bump – you’re bringing the miracle of life and that’s all you should care about!