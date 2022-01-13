Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

13th Jan, 2022. 03:32 pm

Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 10.15 mln: Africa CDC

Africa's COVID-19

Image: File

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 10,159,243 cases as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 232,363 with 9,046,310 recoveries so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, it said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,534,131 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,012,042 cases as of Wednesday evening.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

 

