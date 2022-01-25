Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

25th Jan, 2022. 10:34 am

Aussie state extends restrictions as COVID-19 outbreak continues

australia

SYDNEY – Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) will extend its COVID-19 restrictions for at least another month as the state is still battling against increasing infections.

NSW Health recorded 18,512 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the past 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. local time Monday. Currently, 2,943 patients with infections are in NSW hospitals, with 183 in intensive care.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Tuesday that some restrictions that were due to end on Thursday will be extended until Feb. 28.

Under the extended restrictions, hospitality venues will need to continue to operate at the one person per two-square-meter rule. Masks must be worn in all indoor settings; QR code check-ins remain and singing and dancing will not be permitted in hospitality venues or at major events.

Perrottet said the decision was made out of caution as the state’s third vaccine dose numbers increase slowly.

“We want to maintain that cautious approach as we continue to get our booster programme moving,” he said.

There are now 33.8 percent eligible residents in NSW who have had their booster shot, while 93.9 percent have been double vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the neighboring state of Victoria, another worst-hit state in the country’s current outbreak, reported 14,836 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday. Hospitalizations have increased to 1057, with 119 in intensive care.

 

